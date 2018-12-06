Charitable holiday lighting held in Avon-By-The-Sea

The Borough of Avon-By-The-Sea celebrated everything festive with their annual Christmas tree lighting in front of the Avon Municipal Building Sunday night.

There was a holiday puppet show to start off the festivities with the tree being lit around 5 p.m. Santa was on hand for picture opportunities and holiday goodies were available to the public.

The borough showed its giving spirit with the police department hosting a toy drive to benefit Toys for Tots.

However, an Avon resident and school student, James Magrini, decided this was the perfect opportunity to honor former school employee Lisa Neary, who died from cancer this past September.

So far James has raised $560 and hopes to raise $250 more.

