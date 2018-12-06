BOE hears views on school security proposals

BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Board of Education held a community listening session Tuesday night seeking opinions from residents and parents about having a full-time armed police officer in the school.

Most who voiced their concerns said they were against having an armed officer in the school. Only one resident stood up to announce to the board their support of having an officer in the school.

Board President Susan Monroe explained the offer made by Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida.

“The school board and administration take the safety of our children and staff seriously,” she said. “We have begun changes to enhance the safety of our school.”

She said the school and the Bradley Beach Police Department have always worked well together. Police officers make regular patrols of the building and grounds, make sure students are safely arriving and leaving school, escort students on walks through the borough and work with students in the DARE program. Officers volunteer at the school often and the police department uses the school in the summer for training.

