State finds Brick Township in violation over dredge spoils

BRICK TOWNSHIP- The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection [NJDEP] has issued the township a violation notice for failing to obtain a permit for a dredging project at Trader’s Cove Marina and for depositing the dredge material without authorization.

The NJDEP ordered activities to stop immediately, according to the violation notice, with the township required to submit plans retroactively for the dredging project to the state within 15 days and submit documents to receive a waterfront development permit with 30 days.

According to a violation notice issued by the NJDEP to the township on Nov. 30, and received Dec. 4, according to Mayor John Ducey, the township was cited for “performance of unauthorized activities within a regulated waterfront area at or below the mean high waterline.”

Those activities involved the unauthorized dredging operation at Traders Cover Marina which removed approximately 2,240 cubic yards of dredged material, which was deposited at two sites, including behind the municipal complex on Chambers Bridge Road and the DPW building on Ridge Road.

In October, the township dredged several boat slips at the park, with is jointly owned by both Brick and Ocean County.

According to Joanne Bergin, township administrator, the dredging was conducted by Albert Marine Construction and the spoils were moved by the Department of Public Works.

An evaluation was done by the NJDEP on Oct. 12, as well as on Nov. 27 and 29, found the township was in violation of the Waterfront Development Act. According to the state statute the township needed to obtain a coastal permit in order to dredge below the mean high waterline.

