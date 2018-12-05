Celebrate the holiday season Santa style with annual SantaCon events in both Monmouth and Ocean counties that are sure to keep spirits bright and ensure merry moments for all while raising funds and awareness for local charities.

SANTACON CRAWL 2018 ASBURY PARK

The Official Santa Crawl Asbury Park 2018 will take place on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 1 to 8 p.m. with registration at Asbury Ale House, 531 Cookman Ave. from 1 to 5 p.m. SantaCon takes place annually in cities all over the country and Asbury Park made the list.

According to SantaCon.org’s website, this is an event that brings thousands of enthusiastic Santa hat-wearing partygoers to the streets in order to support their local communities, charities and the holiday season.

The first 500 Santa crawlers to register will receive a complimentary red SantaCon.org official high-quality plush Santa hat, which will be a perfect accessory for the event. Those in attendance can join the hundreds of other Santas crawling the streets of Asbury Park enjoying the area’s bars, cafes and featured drink specials.

This year’s SantaCon will raise proceeds and awareness for The Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, a Gospel Rescue Mission in Asbury Park that provides meals, emergency services and rehabilitation programs. For more information on Jersey Shore Rescue and ways to donate to the organization go online to JerseyShoreRescue.org.

For more information, group rates or to purchase tickets in advance, visit santacon.org.

SANTACON SEASIDE HEIGHTS

SantaCon is coming to Seaside Heights on Saturday, Dec. 15, from noon to 11 p.m. and for those who are unsure of just what exactly SantaCon is, then continue reading for an answer.

According to SantaCon Seaside Heights website, SantaCon is a nondenominational, noncommercial, nonpolitical and nonsensical Santa Claus convention that occurs once a year for absolutely no reason. SantaCon assures that this event is your chance to spread holiday cheer in the most magical and absurd way possible.

Whether you decide to dress up as Santa himself or decide you’d prefer to be one of Santa’s elves, reindeer or you have another creative idea, create a costume and dress to impress. Participants should bring at least two nonperishable food items for Santa’s food drive and one unwrapped toy for local charity.

The 2018 charity of choice is Chive Charities, and SantaCon Seaside Heights is eager to gift those who donate. For a $25 donation you will receive a beer mug that will get you special deals on Miller Lite from all of the participating bars and restaurants as well as raffle tickets for various prizes. Those who donate will also receive a poker run entry with a $5 value and an embroidered patch, which is a new and unique patch design each year.

SantaCon 2018 begins at Hooks Bar & Grill, 1320 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, and Santa strongly recommends all participants begin at this start point because it is the only time of day in which all participating Santas will be together and that is certainly a spectacle to be seen.

After departing from Hooks, Santa encourages all SantaCon-goers to either guide their own sleigh and plan a route for themselves and their elves ahead of time or just show up and see where the holiday spirit takes you.

Throughout the day make sure to tag all of your photos and posts on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with #SCSH.

For more information on SantaCon Seaside Heights, visit santaconshnj.com.