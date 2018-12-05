MCLOONE’S PIER HOUSE

Enjoy live entertainment and dance the night away with DNA in the Atlantic Room, located on the second level beginning at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy a full Cocktail Reception with champagne toast at midnight and party favors for $74.95 per person.

There will also be a prix-fixe menu available for guests to enjoy for $59.95 per person, which includes live music by From Blue, to Greene, a champagne toast at midnight and party favors. Reservations start at 8:30 p.m.

THE HEADLINER

The tradition continues this New Year’s Eve at The Headliner Night Club and the Oasis Pool & Day Club as they present the Ball Drop NYE. Ring in the New Year with music by RSAM and Friends with a premium open bar from 8 – 10:30 p.m. and a free buffet all night for $50 per person. General admission after 10:30 p.m. for $20 per person also includes the free buffet. VIP table service is also available.

THE STONE PONY

“Another ‘90s New Years Eve” returns to The Stone Pony to kick off the New Year with some of the best ‘90s acts of all time. Levy & The Oaks will take on Oasis with Black Suburbia Music Group as Wu Tang Clan, Dentist as The Cranberries, Natalie Farrell as Alanis Morissette and Avery Mandeville as Neutral Milk Hotel.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and the bar will be serving up drink specials all night long with $3 Yuenglings, $4 well drinks and countdown shot specials. Tickets are available for purchase in advance.

LEGGETT’S

Bring on 2018 with Leggett’s Mix all night, a champagne toast, drink and food specials, no cover and more. Jersey Shore Running Club New Year’s Eve Annual Twilight Fun Run/Walk & Party will kick off the fun at 4 p.m. with a two-mile run or walk on the Manasquan Beach followed by a celebration at Leggett’s.

MARTELL’S TIKI BAR

Ring in 2019 with live entertainment by The BStreet Band. Doors open at 8 p.m. and guests can enjoy a lavish buffet with everything from Prime Rib to a Raw Bar from 8 to 10 p.m. as well as an open bar from 8 p.m. to midnight with a champagne toast for VIP tickets at $85 per person. General admission tickets are $40 per person and include passed hors d’oeuvres and an open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight with a champagne toast

RIVER ROCK

Enjoy a New Year’s Eve Party with live entertainment, a dinner package, party favors, champagne toast and a continental breakfast served from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

MARTELL’S WATERS EDGE

Celebrate New Year’s Eve 2019 with The Event Horizon and DJ A Plus. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $100 per person and include a full buffet, five-hour open bar, champagne toast and prize giveaways. Discounted lodging also available.

BAR ANTICIPATION

DJ Mike Nice and Emcee Bryan ring in the new year with nine hours of entertainment, four sets from Big Bang Baby, and partying until 4 a.m.

Choose from two party packages, which include a midnight champagne toast, party favors, heated outdoor tents, free transportation and more. VIP reserved seating and bottle service are also available. Tickets for Package #1 are $45 in advance and $55 after Dec. 24. Tickets for Package #2 are $15 in advance $25 after Dec. 24.

THE CABIN

Ring in 2019 at The Cabin! Make your reservation just for dinner or make your dinner reservation and stay for the evening to party all night long with live music by 9South beginning at 10 p.m. Champagne toast at midnight.

CONVENTION HALL

This year’s theme is “From Asbury with Love” and guests are encouraged to dress to impress. Admission includes an open bar from 10 p.m. – 1:30 a.m., hors d’oeuvres all evening and a champagne toast.

Hosted by Frankie Perez with DJs Atom Worth and Mike Merrell, who will be spinning music all night long. Doors open at 9 p.m. and a cash bar will be available from 9 – 10 p.m.

There are a limited amount of early individual tickets for $120 and tickets will be adjusted to $150 after the early rates end. There are also special group rates and an opportunity to purchase a VIP experience.

BUM ROGERS

Annual NYE bash featuring a top shelf open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight, tabletop appetizers, lavish dinner buffet, hats, noisemakers, a champagne toast at midnight and music by Rock Bottom Band. Tickets are $95 per person and $175 per couple.

BEACHCOMBER BAR & GRILL

New Year’s Eve tickets are available for the hottest party of the year with live entertainment from The Flying Mueller Brothers! Guests can enjoy a four-hour open bar, a cold buffet at 8 p.m. and a hot dinner buffet at 10 p.m. There will also be a free champagne toast at midnight. Tickets are $40 per person in advance and can be picked up at the bar at anytime.