Joan LaVance

Joan LaVance, of Manasquan, 87, passed away at home on Nov. 17, 2018 around her loving family.

Joan was a graduate of Manasquan High School where she met the love of her life, Paul LaVance. 

She and Paul were married in Corpus Christie, Texas while Paul was serving in the Navy. They returned