Heather Ann LeRoy Riddleberger, 41, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a brief illness.
Born in Point Pleasant, she was the daughter of Brenda LeRoy and the late Robert LeRoy.
After graduating from Manasquan High School in 1995, Heather attended West Chester University
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)