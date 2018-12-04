Heather Ann LeRoy Riddleberger

Heather Ann LeRoy Riddleberger, 41, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after a brief illness.

Born in Point Pleasant, she was the daughter of Brenda LeRoy and the late Robert LeRoy.

After graduating from Manasquan High School in 1995, Heather attended West Chester University