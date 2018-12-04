C. Raymond King, 94, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Manasquan, and Singer Island, Florida, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.
The son of the late Raymond R. and Ethelmae Joralemon King, he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 17, 1924.
Mr. King served in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion 112 from 1943 to 1946 during World
Sorry, this premium content requires subscriber access.
If you're a current subscriber, just log in.
Not quite ready to subscribe? Take advantage of our new Single Issue Access option. You'll get 7 days of full digital access to the current weekly issue—plus 30 days of recent editions in our archives—for just $2.95.
Yes, I'd like 7-day access to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)
Or, why not subscribe for a full year right now? It's a lot more bang for your buck! Take a look below at all you get with a print + digital subscription, then simply choose your preferred edition:
Yes! Subscribe me to:
THE COAST STAR (Monmouth County) | THE OCEAN STAR (Ocean County)