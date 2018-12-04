C. Raymond King, 94, of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Manasquan, and Singer Island, Florida, passed away Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

The son of the late Raymond R. and Ethelmae Joralemon King, he was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Sept. 17, 1924.

Mr. King served in the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion 112 from 1943 to 1946 during World