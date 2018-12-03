Madeline Hart Ricereto

Star News Group Staff
Madeline Hart Ricereto, née Madeline “Mimsey” Joyce Hart, passed away in early November 2018 at age 74 in her Brielle home.

 

Born June 30, 1944 in Norwalk, Connecticut to parents Julius Garwood and Madeline Haynes Hart, “Mimsey” spent her entire childhood in the town of Westport.

Possessing a precocious talent for art