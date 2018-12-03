Broad Street incident probed as ‘false report/swatting incident’

MANASQUAN — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said that the early morning police activity on Broad Street Monday have been set in motion by a deliberate false report.

“We are currently investigating this as a false report/swatting incident,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement posted to Facebook, referring to an act that is designed to cause police SWAT teams to respond to a particular location.

“Please be aware that the MCPO takes these incidents very seriously. Investigation with the MCPO and Manasquan Borough Police Department into the person/persons who caused this unnecessary and costly deployment of law enforcement resources is ongoing.”

The posting also states that the area, which included The Coast Star building at 13 Broad Street and neighboring sites had been checked and cleared by police, who determined “there is no threat to the public.”

The incident caused a 90-minute delay for students at Manasquan Elementary and High School due to police activity on Broad Street in the morning.

The Manasquan Police Department posted at 8 a.m. Monday that overnight, “an incident occurred on Broad St warranting a police response. Broad St. has been reopened and secured. There is no threat to the public.”

Alison Manser Ertl, publisher of The Coast Star, was on the scene when The Coast Star, at 13 Broad St., and other buildings in the area were entered and cleared by police, who then said there was no credible threat.

There had been street closures on Main Street, Broad Street and Abe Vorhees Drive with a Manasquan Police and Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office presence. Those street closures have since been lifted.

An alert from Manasquan’s Honeywell system stated that Manasquan High School would open at 9:04 a.m. and Manasquan Elementary School at 10 a.m. Before school care at Manasquan Elementary School was cancelled.

