‘Tis the season in Point Boro

POINT PLEASANT — Tonight, Point Pleasant Borough will ring in the Christmas season with a variety of activities the whole family can enjoy.

Mayor Robert Sabosik and the Point Pleasant Borough Council will host the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Community Park, located on Bridge Avenue, beginning at 6 p.m.

Among the entertainment children and families will be able to enjoy are horse and carriage rides, Christmas carols and dance performances, bounce houses, as well as a visit from the big man himself, Santa.

Joined for the first time at the event by Mrs. Claus, the North Pole residents will be on hand for photos and to hear the wishes of those children surely making it onto the “nice” list this Christmas.

“We have a trackless train for young kids to ride around, we have ice sculpturing to show people,” Mayor Sabosik said of the activities that will be featured at the event.

The Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will once again ring in the holiday season Bryant Park-style with an array of food, craft and other local vendors offering goods to enjoy.

The second annual Market in the Park, also taking place at Community Park tonight from 5 to 9 p.m., offers community members a holiday extravaganza filled with shopping, decorations and more fun aimed at getting the Christmas season underway in the borough.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.