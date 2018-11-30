Claim filing may signal Greenbriar I lawsuit

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A legal notice has been filed on behalf of residents of Greenbriar I whose homes were devastated in flooding last August, putting the township, county and state on notice.

According to Timothy Duggan, of the law firm Stark & Stark in Lawrenceville, 20 residents have signed on to take part in the filing of a tort claim, which signal a possible lawsuit.

“We filed a tort claim notice for various public entities to put them on notice of a potential claim arising from the flooding,” Mr. Duggan told The Ocean Star on Nov. 28.

Those noticed include the Ocean County Freeholders, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Brick Township and the Brick Township Municipal Utility Authority [BTMUA].

According to the borough’s attorney, Kevin Starkey, of Starkey, Kelly, Kenneally, Cunningham & Turnbach in Toms River, the township has received the tort claim notice.

A lawsuit has not been filed yet, as a tort claim serves as a written notice to public entities prior to the filing of a legal action.

The residents of Greenbriar I appear to be divided over how best to pursue legal action after flooding on Aug. 13 inundated over 100 homes in the age-restricted community.

