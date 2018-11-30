Arnold Avenue gets a new timepiece

Point Pleasant Beach — The iconic clock that stands at the intersection of Arnold and River avenues is back and bigger than ever.

On Wednesday, Nov. 21, a new version of the landmark clock was in place in front of Gold Fever Jewelry in the downtown, months after a motorist had plowed into the old one, toppling it into the window of the jewelry store.

“I do love it, it’s totally different from the other clock, it plays music, it chimes and everybody really does like it,” said Stuart Katz, owner of Gold Fever Jewelry as well as the clock.

“A lot of people are glad that it’s back.”

The clock, which was manufactured by Electric Time Co. in Massachusetts, is larger and more ornate than its predecessor.

The clock stands about 12 feet tall and has a higher profile, with Point Pleasant Beach in gold lettering at the top and a four-sided clock face.

Passersby won’t just see a difference, but will hear one as well.

The new clock chimes, as well as plays a tune every hour called ‘Westminster Quarters,’ replicating the sound of Big Ben in London that currently plays every hour.

