Teachers share frustration over contract negotiations

SPRING LAKE — Teachers expressed frustration over their expired labor contract at H.W. Mountz Monday night.

Before the school board meeting started, about 17 teachers lined the Mountz entrance hallway with orange “Settle Now” buttons pinned to their jackets.

The message was clear — to have their expired contracts renewed.

Superintendent and Principal Raymond Boccuti said the Spring Lake Education Association [SLEA] collective bargaining unit agreement expired on June 30 this year.

“The SLEA and the board of education are still in negotiations,” he said.

Laura Roberts, SLEA member, said Mr. Boccuti has a renewed contract, which the SLEA is asking for in return. During the meeting she stood with 16 others to make a plea.

“I’m here tonight with my fellow SLEA members to thank the board of education. Thank you for working so closely with our superintendent. The support and care you’ve given him deserves recognition … at this time we are asking the board of education to extend that same support and care to the teachers [who] are currently working with an expired contract,” she said.

