Bonfire and Christmas tree lighting kick off the holidays

BRADLEY BEACH — The Borough of Bradley Beach kicked off the holiday season with its annual Bonfire on Friday, Nov. 23 and Christmas Tree Lighting on Sunday, Nov. 25.

The fifth annual Community Bonfire started things off on a chilly Friday night on the 5th Avenue Beach with the warmth of the large fire smaller barreled fires keeping attendees toasty warm.

The free bonfire brought hundreds of people to the beach to enjoy the warmth of the fire and the Bradley Beach community.

“The bonfire was awesome,” said Mayor Gary Engelstad. “It’s just a great community event and it was cold so we appreciate the heat that came out of it.”

“The public works makes it better each year,” he said. He emphasized the borough’s thankfulness toward the Department of Public Works [DPW] for its dedication to Bradley Beach.

