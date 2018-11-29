ACHS students and staff enjoy a Thanksgiving feast

LAKE COMO — Students and staff enjoyed a surplus of food together at Academy Charter High School’s [ACHS] second annual Thanksgiving feast Wednesday, Nov. 21.

Students sat down with their mentor groups in the school’s gymnasium to celebrate the holiday with classmates and faculty, enjoying dishes such as fried chicken, turkey, mac and cheese, stuffing and string beans, just to name a few.

Trays upon trays were served by staff members and volunteers to “give back to the students,” David Block, chief financial officer at ACHS, said.

“Not everybody has a Thanksgiving … by sitting them with their mentors … they get to sit down and have a meal together and enjoy Thanksgiving,” he said.

“They [students] absolutely love it. I think it’s one of the best events we do all year,” Mr. Block said, adding it brings the students and community together.