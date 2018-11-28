SUV crashes into Wall care center — no injuries

WALL TOWNSHIP _ No one was injured when a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a patient room at the Tower Lodge Care Center on Friday, Nov. 23.

The Wall Township Police Department, Wall First Aid, and Glendola Fire Company responded to the rehabilitation center at 1506 Gully Road after the accident was reported at 6:53 a.m.

An investigation revealed that a 45-year-old woman from Eatontown was exiting the parking lot when she lost control of her vehicle and struck two parked cars before striking the building, police Capt. Gregory Carpino said.

Two resident patients were inside the room at the time of the crash but were not injured, said Joseph Keirnan, senior vice president of Tower Lodge.

Afterward, South Wall Fire Rescue responded with its collapse trailer and shored up and covered the damaged portion of the front wall.

The driver of the vehicle received a summons for careless driving, police said.

