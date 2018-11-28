James E. Fletcher

By
Star News Group Staff
-
22 views

Mr. Fletcher, 88, formerly of Manasquan, resided in Stuart, Florida, where he passed peacefully on Oct. 4, 2018.

Mr. Fletcher was a Korean War veteran.

He and his beloved wife Patricia Ann will be interred in the Veteran Cemetery in Boscawen, New Hampshire.

May they rest in eternal peace together in love.

They