Marilyn J. Bialas

By
Star News Group Staff
-
25 views

Marilyn entered eternal life on Nov. 20, 2018 after a short illness.

She was born May 2, 1934, at St. Peter’s Hospital, New Brunswick, to Mary and Joseph Nemeth. She was a lifelong resident of Manasquan and a member of the Manasquan High School Class of 1952.

She was employed at Fort Monmouth, where