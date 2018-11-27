Edith H. Lokerson

Edith H. Lokerson, age 93, of Bay Head, passed away Thursday morning, Nov. 22, 2018, at her home.
 
Edith was born in Bay Head and was a lifelong resident. She retired as vice president of First Jersey Bank in Wall Township. She was a member of the Eastern Star in Wall Township. After