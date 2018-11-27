Claremont Center in Point Pleasant to be under new ownership

POINT PLEASANT — Claremont Center is anticipated to be under new ownership by the end of the year.

New Jersey-based Marquis Health Services has announced that it is under contract to assume ownership and operation of the center within the next month from current owner Claremont Health Systems Inc.

“We are under contract to assume operation of the facility sometime in mid-December,” Jennifer M. Hertzog, vice president of marketing and business development for Marquis, told The Ocean Star in an interview Tuesday.

“It is our intention that the center remains a strong and viable community provider of choice in Point Pleasant. We anticipate only enhancing the facility in the form of renovation, modernization, state-of-the-art equipment, provision of specialty care and service.

“Our goal to continue to operate a quality nursing facility in the community and provide and infuse it with kind of the next level of rehabilitation care and services.”

Claremont Center was established in 1973 and is a 118-bed skilled nursing facility serving residents of the New Jersey coast.

Claremont Center is located at 1515 Hulse Road and offers subacute care, long-term care, and skilled nursing.

Locally, Marquis Health Services owns and operates several other local facilities including Willow Springs Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Brick Township, as well as Coral Harbor Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Neptune.

