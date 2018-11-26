Richard Philip Reitmeyer

Richard Philip Reitmeyer, 75, passed away peacefully on Nov. 19, 2018.

Richard was born on May 26, 1943 in Elizabeth to Dr. Frank and Vera Reitmeyer.

Richard lived in Point Pleasant for 47 years and served as Senior Administrative Officer with PNC Bank. He was an avid hunter and fisherman his entire life.

Richard was predeceased