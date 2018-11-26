Mustangs open season with victory over crosstown rival

FARMINGDALE – The Brick Memorial Mustangs held off crosstown rival, the Brick Township Dragons, to win the season opener Sunday night at the Howell Ice Arena, 6-4.

Leading the Mustangs to victory was a three-goal second period that gave them a 5-3 lead before the end of the second.

After two ties and three lead changes, Memorial took over in the second period after Mark McDermitt scored to tie the game, Rex Freeman broke the draw and Thomas Swartwout scored with a little over 30 seconds left for the two-goal cushion before the end of the period.

Swartwout scored one final time with three minutes remaining in the game, answering a power play goal scored by Brick’s Zach Rozell, who also scored a hat trick.

Memorial junior Jack Douglas also scored, while freshman goaltender Cooper Reilly finished with 32 saves in his varsity debut.

