Jean deSales Barrett

Jean deSales Barrett, nee Dugan, age 96, died at home on Nov. 24, 2018 after a long and productive life. She was predeceased in 1998 by Thomas, her husband of 51 years.
Born Oct. 28, 1922, and raised in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, Jean graduated from St. Michael’s High School on West 33rd