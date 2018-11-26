Catherine M. Bugliaro, 91, of Manasquan, died Sunday, November 25, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Jersey City, before moving to Manasquan 61 years ago.

Mrs. Bugliaro was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Church in Manasquan.

Mrs. Bugliaro is survived by