Wall defeats Manasquan, 18-7, on Thanksgiving Day

MANASQUAN — The Wall football team made the most of its rest leading up to its game against Manasquan and came out fresh and hot on a cold Thanksgiving day at Vic Kubu Warrior Field to earn a 18-7 victory.

The Crimson Knights, who had not played in nearly three weeks before facing the Warriors finished the season with a record of 6-3, while Manasquan finished 8-3.

Wall got off to a fast start in the frigid weather with a long run by Casey Larkin on the first play from scrimmage setting up a short touchdown plunge by the Crimson Knight sophomore running back.

Wall scored on its first two possessions of the game with quarterback Dylan Richey connecting with Tanner Powers for a 35-yard strike.

Manaquan’s lone touchdown would come in the second quarter on a run by Canyon Birch.

A late third quarter score by Richey would help the Crimson Knights lock up the Superintendent Trophy, the fourth win for Wall over Manasquan in the last five meetings. The Crimson Knights now lead the Thanksgiving series 10-9.

View Online Photo Gallery

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.