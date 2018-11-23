Turnout derails hearing on marijuana dispensary

Brick Township — Several hundred people on both sides of the issue overflowed a zoning board hearing Nov. 19, effectively blocking a hearing on a proposed marijuana dispensary.

The overflow crowd prompted the board to move the meeting to a later date and alternate venue — which could impact the applicant’s chances of obtaining a state license to operate the facility.

The applicant pointed the finger at residents who aimed to delay the process this week.

“They were trying to fill the room and filibuster the meeting and they did, and that is just what happened,” said Anne Davis, co-owner of Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Care [JSTHC], which is seeking approval to build a medical marijuana dispensary and cultivation center on Adamston Road.

A recommendation to move the meeting was made by board attorney John Miller, who advised members on the dais to move the meeting because residents were lining the hallway and they were unable to take part in the process.

“It frustrates the constitutional rights that are given to the public, and I recommend that the board carry this hearing to a later date and to a larger facility to accommodate the public,” he said.

Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Center is proposing to build a medical marijuana dispensary at the site of a former bank at 385 Adamston Road. The 6.7-acre parcel would not only have a dispensary but a 48,000 square-foot cultivation center to grow medical marijuana.

