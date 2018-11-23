Point Beach considers an ‘Airbnb tax’

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Now that the state is allowing municipalities to tax Airbnb and similar online lodging rentals up to three percent, the borough council is weighing options.

A visibly uncertain set of council members, which included councilmen Paul Kanitra, Andy Cortes and Tom Migut, voted to introduce an ordinance that would add a three percent tax to Airbnb rentals in the borough, opening the issue to public discussion at the upcoming Dec. 4 council meeting.

“I think that both sides have really valid points to them and it’s important that we open this up and have a discussion on the matter,” said Councilman Kanitra.

While Councilman Thomas Vogel was absent from the discussion, council President Robert Santanello and Councilman Thomas Toohey recused themselves from the discussion.

Currently, a state statute levies over six percent in sales tax on these rentals and a hotel-motel tax adds another five percent for consumers to pay, according to the council.

Resident Bob Maloney, who rents his home through an online lodging website similar to Airbnb, said he is very concerned that if the borough were to tax these transactions further, it would drive renters away from Point Pleasant Beach.

“If they pass this, people are already renting less and less, it’s only going to get worse because combined, we’d be talking about almost 15 percent taxes just to come visit down here,” said Mr. Maloney.

“We’ve already had a drop in renters down here. People used to come down and rent for the season or months at a time, now you’re lucky if you even get a couple days in a row,” he added.

