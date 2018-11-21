St. Rose Parish ready to begin Giving Tree Project

A Christmas tree is placed at the side altar of the church, he said, with paper ornaments adorning it that describes a gift item needed for a family, adult or child.

Msgr. Edward J. Arnister said that the parish has always had a giving tree during the four weeks of Advent called St. Rose Giving Tree Project.

Parishioners then take however many tags they’d like and later return the unwrapped gift with the tag on it and put it under the tree.

However, Giving Tuesday is an addition to the already generous time of year.

“All proceeds — 100 percent — goes toward the purchase of gift cards, gift certificates, clothes and toys, which are made into gift baskets that we give out,” Msgr. Arnister said.

