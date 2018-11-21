Heights volunteers turn out to ‘rock the yard’ for school

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Spring Lake Heights began its Courtyard Initiative project last Saturday as about 50 volunteers turned out to help move 75 tons of stone and gravel to improve school grounds. The “rock the yard” project is aimed at making the elementary school’s courtyard into an outdoor learning environment and garden.

The volunteers, who included parents, police officers and other residents, provided the labor for the most tedious but integral part of the entire project. Money for the project was raised throughout the year by the Heights PTA and Educational Foundation through a variety of fundraisers, including the Heights Day Color Run in late September. More than $16,000 was raised overall. “We wanted an area for the children to be submerged in a natural learning environment. They get enough technology on their own, let’s give them a space to stop and think,” said Susie Caamano, PTA board president.