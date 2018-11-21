Academy Charter students learn about Hispanic heritage

LAKE COMO — Students at Academy Charter High School [ACHS] learned about Hispanic heritage during the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Symposium last week.

Thomas Shields, a social studies teacher at ACHS, said for the past two years they’ve had Black History Month symposiums, so they wanted to “include the rest of the student population.” ACHS also did a Women of Color Symposium last year, according to Spanish teacher Casey Kapalko.

“We’re starting to get a bigger Hispanic population in our school. We wanted to be fair and have them represented too,” Mr. Shields said. He said Ms. Kapalko came to him with the original idea in the early spring, and from there they both organized the first-ever event. “… Our students deserve an opportunity to engage with people, music, arts, history, film and foods they may not have the chance to encounter elsewhere,” Ms. Kapalko said.

