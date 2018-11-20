South End Pavilion plan is approved by council

SPRING LAKE — The borough council unanimously approved revised plans for the South End Pavilion improvement project Monday, after hearing from many concerned residents and pool users over the past three months.

In a packed council room, attendees heard professionals discuss plans and details for the 89-year-old pavilion. Construction is expected to begin after Labor Day and the borough hopes to conclude work by the following summer season, even if that means a late start.

The most notable changes that followed community comment on the project were to locker room configurations and spacing.

Many residents had expressed concern about having enough lockers, especially those of full height.

The first conceptual plan proposed 164, four-by-four feet full lockers; 82, four-by-four feet full lockers which can be converted into 41 shower lockers; 222, four-by-four feet half lockers as well as four changing cabanas with cold showers inside.

The new and approved plan proposes 208, 42-inch-by-48-inch full height lockers; 42, 42-inch-by-48-inch full height lockers which can be converted into 21 shower lockers, 84-inch-by-48-inch; 222, 42-inch-by-48-inch half lockers; 20, 84-inch-by-48-inch shower lockers; and the same four changing cabanas.

