Louis R. Skinner

Louis R. Skinner, 85, Spring Lake Heights, died Monday, Nov. 19, 2018 at his home.

Born and raised in Jersey City, Louis moved to Spring Lake Heights, in 1978.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Louis worked as a carpenter millwright for Colgate-Palmolive, Jersey City, until his retirement. Louis