Harold E. Mills passed away on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018 at the age of 96.
He had been living for about two years in Wall Township. He lived most of his life in Maplewood.
Harold was born on May 29, 1922 in Massillon, Ohio, and he spent most of his youth growing up in Canton
