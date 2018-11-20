Adolph “Bud” Weiser, 84, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018.

He was born in Irvington to the late Adolph and Wanda Weiser and raised in Union.

He lived in Point Pleasant for the past 53 years. Bud worked at Vannote Lumber Company, later Jaeger Lumber, Point Pleasant Beach, for over 20 years