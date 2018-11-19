Kathryn Regina Mahon Frederickson

By
Star News Group Staff
-
20 views

Kathryn Regina Mahon Frederickson, 54, of Point Pleasant, passed away, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

Born in Newark, Kathryn lived in Brick before moving to Point Pleasant in 1995.

Mrs. Frederickson was a retired special education teacher from Cross Roads Middle School in South Brunswick. She helped educate and inspire hundreds of children throughout her