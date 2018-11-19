Hannelore D. Pfeiffer

Hannelore D. Pfeiffer, 81, of Lakewood passed away at her daughter’s home on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 with her family by her side.
 
Hannelore was born and raised in Bremen, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1957 and moved to Spring Lake Heights in 1966 where she lived until 1993 when her and