Final vote tally in Lavallette gives Filippone new term

LAVALLETTE — With provisional votes tallied and the overall counts certified, incumbent Councilwoman Joanne Filippone has sealed her victory over newcomer Matthew Schlosser in the race for a seat on the borough council.

According to official voting results on the Ocean County Board of Elections website, the Republican councilwoman drew a total of 601 votes compared to 560 votes for Mr. Schlosser, who ran as an independent candidate.

According to election night results, just 35 votes separated the candidates, with Councilwoman Filippone in the lead. That margin narrowed to 34 votes after mail-in ballots were tallied.

With the gap widening to 41 votes, Mr. Schlosser said he would not be seeking a recount and would have given it further consideration had it been reduced to around 20 votes over the weekend.

“I feel like if it were more in the area of 20 votes it would be more likely because it’s hard to believe that seven percent of the votes were counted wrong against me,” said Mr. Schlosser.

Along with Councilwoman Filippone, incumbent Councilman James Borowski was re-elected to the borough council with a total of 880 votes.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.