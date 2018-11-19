Decision delayed on Brick marijuana dispensary

BRICK TOWNSHIP- A special meeting of the Brick Township Board of Adjustment, where the only matter on the agenda was a marijuana dispensary on Adamston Road, has been carried.

As several hundred residents overflowed the township’s courtroom, located inside the municipal building on Chamber Bridge Road, board attorney John Miller advised that members on dais move the meeting because residents were lining the hallway and they were unable to take part in the process.

While Harvey Langer, the board’s chairman, opted to move forward and to continue to hear the application, which was carried from a prior meeting, the other members of the board voiced their desire to postpone the meeting so that a larger venue could be found.

Jersey Shore Therapeutic Health Center is proposing to build a medical marijuana dispensary at the site of a former bank at 385 Adamston Road. The 6.7-acre parcel would not only have a dispensary but a 48,000 square-foot cultivation center to grow medical marijuana.

This year, the New Jersey Department of Health announced it would allow for six new medical marijuana dispensaries in the state, doubling the current number.

A decision was expected to be made by the state as to which of the roughly 140 application to open a dispensary would receive a license on Nov. 1. But no decision has yet been made with the state citing the voluminous amount of materials submitted by applicants.

