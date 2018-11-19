Connie Kroessig

Connie Kroessig, 86, of Wall, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018.


Connie was born in Sharon, Connecticut, and raised in Newark. She also lived in Carteret before coming to Wall 56 years ago.

Connie managed several local medical practices during her career, most recently for Don Choi, M.D., for many years, before