St. Andrew’s UMC Women spread holiday cheer

SPRING LAKE — Treasure seeker’s and shoppers abounded at the annual St. Andrew’s Methodist Church Holiday Bazaar Craft Fair on Saturday.

The fair, hosted and run by the United Methodist Women, has become a holiday favorite with the Spring Lake community and attracts repeat customers year after year.

Attendees have the opportunity to buy baked goods, second hand gifts as well as handmade crafts. The fair features a “Grandma’s Attic” shop, where shoppers can sift through a variety of second-hand treasures and knick-knacks found in eponymous places.

Event coordinator and United Methodist Women Michele Neiberlien said the fair brings people out every year for some shopping, holiday cheer, and its famous Turkey Salad lunch.

“There’s a lot of stuff in here and there’s a lot of gems you can find too,” she said.

Ms. Neiberlien said that all the money raised from the fair funds mission work both locally and beyond, such as disaster relief in communities throughout the county including our own after Hurricane Sandy.

“It’s a lot of fun doing it, a lot of camaraderie,” Ms. Nieberlein said.

“I just love working with the other ladies, kidding with each other, it’s just a very warm,open and accepting group of people,” she said.

For more on this story, read next week's edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Michele Neiberlien poses in front of items in “Grandma’s Attic” at the St. Andrew’s Holiday Bazaar on Saturday. PHOTO BY PATRICK REILLY