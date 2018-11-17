More than 2,300 turn out for annual Turkey Run

MANASQUAN — The 36th annual Turkey Run, drew more than 2,300 runners on Saturday, adding another chapter to a popular Manasquan tradition.

According to race director Carmen Triggiano, it was among the largest turnouts the race has ever had.

“It’s a great day to have the week before Thanksgiving. Tradition in Manasquan is strong .. and [The Turkey Run] has helped to kick off the holidays here in town,” Mr. Triggiano said.

The winner and first place male runner, Jack Fitzhenry, of New Brunswick, finished with a time of 27:03. He was followed by Kevin Summonte, of Bradley Beach, and Jonathan Erdelyi, of Fair Haven.

This was Mr. Fitzhenry’s first Turkey Run, although members of his family have participated in the past. This year he had his first opportunity to run, and took full advantage.

“It was great weather, a great time. I’ll absolutely be back next year,” Mr. Fitzhenry said.

The first place female runner, Beth Marzigliano, of Lake Como, finished with a time for 30:29. She was followed by Maeve Evans, of New York, New York, and Meghan Bruce, of Princeton.

The was Ms. Marzigliano’s fifth Turkey Run, and her second time as the winner of the women’s division, her last victory coming 3 years ago.For her, the atmosphere and crowd keeps her coming back each year.

“There’s just great crowd support and really has a local feel,” she said after her victory Saturday.

