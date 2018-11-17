Manasquan loses Group II final to Hillside, 36-10

HILLSIDE — A couple of big plays in the second half allowed Hillside to pull away from Manasquan 36-10 in the Central Jersey Group II final at Hillside on Saturday.

The win gave the Comets its second straight CJ Group II title, while the Warriors fell to 8-2 for the season.

Manasquan will end its season on Thursday when it hosts rival Wall, 11 a.m. in its traditional Thanksgiving game.

The Warriors battled Hillside for much of three quarters in what was a one-score game. Manasquan scored in the final seconds of the first half to cut the Comets lead to 14-10.

The Warriors lone touchdown came on a short throw from Ryan O’Leary to tight end John Foreman.

The Warriors had a long, sustained drive into Hillside territory to start the third quarter but could not convert it into points.

A highlight film run set up a touchdown for the Comets before an interception returned for another score extended the lead. Hillside added the final points on a 79-yard run in the final minutes.

