Brick Township falls to reigning champions in CJG4 final

LONG BRANCH — The Dragons suffered a disappointing end to their football season Friday night, losing a Central Jersey Group IV final to the Long Branch Green Wave, 21-14.

Brick made the most of the program’s 13th finals appearance, including a meticulous fourth quarter as the Dragons managed the clock extremely well in the final minutes, to eventually earn the ball back with 1:26 to play.

Unfortunately, their last-second efforts fell short as Anthony Prato sent an incomplete pass down the field, on fourth and long, eventually giving the ball to Long Branch for the win.

The Dragons had a strong first half, despite Green Wave running back Jermaine Corbett breaking away on the second play of their first drive to score. Brick contained Corbett fairly well for the rest of the game, while Cole Groschel even the score with a 24-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

Jimmy Leblo scored Brick’s second touchdown with 30 seconds remaining in the third, off a 3-yard run, he also intercepted a Marc Dennis pass on the goal line to end the second half.

Brick finished the season 8-3.

