Veterans give students a living history lesson

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Veterans shared their stories of service to the nation with Point Pleasant Beach High School students Monday, Nov. 12, during a Veterans Day Breakfast held to honor those who have served and to allow students to hear their stories from the local veterans themselves.

“The kids are really great, they all have different questions and it puts you back into the mindset of what you might have been thinking when you were 18 and getting ready to ship off,” said Jeff Wells, a Point Beach graduate, who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

According to Supervisor of Curriculum Christopher Wilson, students reached across all grades and are taking U.S. history or politics courses.

After a brief introduction by Mr. Wilson, the bulk of the time was spent allowing students to sit down and speak directly with Mr. Wells; his fellow Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, Angelo Frangione, and Donald Tooker, a Marine Corps veteran who also served in Vietnam.

“It really is important that the students learn about this history and they get lessons in the classroom, but to hear the stories of veterans that were their age when they shipped out is powerful,” said Superintendent William Smith.

Two of the veterans shared an extra connection to the students because they, too, once roamed the halls of Point Pleasant Beach High School, graduating in the 1960s.

