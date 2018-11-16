Lavallette council race results still pending

LAVALLETTE — Provisional ballots were still being tallied at press time and have the potential to decrease or widen the gap between incumbent Councilwoman Joanne Filippone and newcomer Matthew Schlosser in the race for a seat on the borough council.

“Once they have an official total I can request the recount. I am still waiting for that number, but if it remains close I am going to request it,” said Mr. Schlosser.

On the other hand, Councilwoman Filippone has maintained that she is not worried about the prospect of a recount.

“I’m still not worried about it. I don’t think that the results will change,” she said.

With just 34 votes separating the two candidates, the election for one of two seats on the Lavallette borough council may come down to a recount, pending the results of the ongoing provisional ballot tallies.

