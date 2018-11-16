Dennis Filippone, former Brick schools superintendent, resigns

BRICK TOWNSHIP- It was an emotional meeting of the Brick Township Public Schools Board of Education Thursday evening as members on the dais accepted the resignation of 40-year district employee Dennis Filippone.

On Nov. 15, members of the board voted unanimously to accept the resignation of Mr. Filippone, former district superintendent, who currently serves as the district’s director of planning, research and evaluation.

His last day will be Jan. 2.

Described by members of the board as a crucial part of the district’s special education department over the past decades, Mr. Filippone also served as the principal of Brick Township High School for 15 years.

According to Mr. Filippone, he is ending his decades-long stint in the district to spend more time with his family.

“I went to school here, so it wasn’t just the 40 years I spent as an educator, I spent 13 years here as a student,” he said.

“The good thing is, I got in the business to work with kids, and I will be able to do that again. Everything that I have, honestly, I owe to the district and the community.”

He also served for a year as the district’s interim Superintendent of Schools, his term ended in July.

“Forty years is a long time to dedicate to children and to a community … I have to say that you are a champion for children and thank you for your service to our children.” Melita Gagliardi, vice president of the board, said.

