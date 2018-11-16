Elks and St. Gregory’s Pantry to host a Thanksgiving feast

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Two community mainstays will join forces next week to provide those in need with a Thanksgiving feast shared in the warmth of good company.

Both St. Gregory’s Pantry and Point Pleasant Elks Lodge #1698 are working together to make Thanksgiving, on Thursday, Nov. 22, a communal feast by providing hot meals, refreshments and camaraderie for individuals and families from noon to 3 p.m. at the lodge at 820 Arnold Ave.

“The Elks have been doing the Thanksgiving Dinner for 20 to 30 years. I’ve been an Elk here for over 20 years and I always remember it going on so we’re just kind of continuing that tradition,” said Terry La Du, event coordinator for the Elks.

Thanksgiving Dinner at the Elks serves as a supplement to the services that St. Gregory’s Pantry already provides to the community and the need is growing.

“For some reason we’ve increased daily in the last three or four weeks where we’re getting eight to 10 clients daily. After Sandy we had six and we thought that was a lot, but I don’t know what’s happening,” said Ellen Tobin, of St. Gregory’s Pantry.

The pantry is based at St. Mary’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church on Bay Avenue.

According to Mr. La Du, the dinner annually draws a crowd and the only time he remembers low numbers was after Superstorm Sandy.

“We usually end up having, on site, anywhere from 80 to 120, 130. Sometimes it’s the weather and sometimes it just depends.

