Saint Mark’s Coat Drive seeks warmth for all

SEA GIRT— Saint Mark’s Catholic Church in Sea Girt is requesting that any old or unwanted coats be donated to its annual coat drive taking place now through Sunday, Nov. 18.

Saint Mark’s coat drive has been held annually by the church for “about the past 15 years or so,” according to St. Mark’s Coat Drive Chairwoman Marianne Schobel. As the wintry weather approaches, the coats are donated to local families, specifically those who attend Saint Mark’s Spanish services as well as families in neighboring towns.

The coat drive will be held on Sunday, Nov. 18 at the church following the 5 p.m. Spanish Mass. According to Ms. Schobel, the drive is extremely important for many of these families. This year’s drive may not be as big as it has been in year’s past; however, the church is still hoping for a big turnout from the community.

“We’re a little bit lighter this year than we have been in years past,” she said Tuesday. “In the past we’ve had over 500 coats and items donated. This year I’m hoping we can get up to around 300.”

Coats, boots, hats, gloves, sweaters and any other clothing that can keep someone warm is being accepted now through Sunday.

[more_CS]