Avon swears in a new chief of police and a captain

AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Police officers and family members of Lt. Michael Haar and Sgt. Tim McGrath crowded the Avon Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday night to witness both men take their oaths of office to become the borough’s new police chief and captain, respectively.
With his wife Marla holding the Bible, Lt. Haar took the oath of office as chief in front of friends, family and Avon officers.
“I would like to thank you for this appointment,” Chief Haar said after he was sworn in.
He takes over the police department from former Chief Terence Mahon, who retired on Halloween.
Sgt. McGrath was sworn in as captain next, with his wife Allison, his daughter and his son standing next to him during the ceremony.
“Thank you guys so much for believing in me and supporting the police department and continuing to let us move forward as a whole,” he said.
